Lower Gweru man poisons three children, commits suicide after dispute with wife

By Staff Reporter

A man from Lower Gweru poisoned his three children aged seven, eight and twelve, before hanging himself from a tree near their homestead following a misunderstanding with his wife over the sale of the family’s herd of cattle on March 24.

The three minors are currently admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital though in critical condition.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko Midlands Police Spokesperson confirmed the tragedy.

“We confirm the tragedy that befell a family in Maboleni, Lower Gweru when a man allegedly attempted to kill his three children by giving them food laced with poison before hanging himself following a dispute with his wife,” he said.

The now deceased Bongani Mahole (37) and his wife Nomakhimbile Ncube (33) had a misunderstanding over an intended sale of one of their cattle.

It has been gathered that following the misunderstanding Ncube rushed back to her parents’ house leaving the children in the custody of their father.

“She left the three children in the custody of their father. At around 2000 hours Bongani prepared porridge laced it with an unknown poison and gave the three children,” he said.

The three were discovered lying unconscious outside their house by a passerby and a police report was made.

The following morning Ncube stumbled upon the corpse of her husband dangling from her tree just outside their homestead.

Police attended the scene and the three children and their father’s corpse were ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“As investigations progress, we take this opportunity to reiterate our call to members of the public to seek assistance from professional counsellors or community leaders whenever they have problems,” he said.