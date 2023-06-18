Mantiziba celebrates ICDZ’s 40 under 40 honour

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

YOUTHFUL entrepreneur David Mantiziba has spoken of his delight after being recently honoured by the Institute of Corporate Directors of Zimbabwe (ICDZ).

The 24-year-old Mantiziba was included on the ICDZ’s 40 under 40 most prominent young leaders at an event themed, “Rewarding Valiant Leadership in Volatile Times”.

Mantiziba is the founder of a vibrant and dynamic Wildfin Financial Services, a microfinance institution with a presence across the country and recently invaded neighbouring Zambia.

He was honoured for creating the company from scratch and shepherding it over the years to its current foothold locally and beyond.

ICDZ chairperson Phineas Bvaka said the 40 under 40 list was inspired by the desire to honour the excelling works of young entrepreneurs and business leaders who have contributed towards the growth of the economy.

He commended the young leaders for exhibiting innovativeness in the midst of challenging times currently gripping the nation by seizing and pursuing commercial opportunities that have made the organisations realise sustainable growth and commitment to making Zimbabwean upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Mantiziba said honesty, discipline and character have been key to his success story.

He said the mentorship he received from Nigel Chanakira, Rinos Mautsa, Shacky Timburwa, and Adelaide Chikunguru was the bedrock in his journey.

“l am lucky to have the best team which works 24/7, highly committed to lifting our brand name. One of the key issues is to know your numbers and be able to interpret them. Figures are always commuting with us and we don’t listen.

“We thank ICDZ for the nomination. We will not end here as a company. Our goal is to expand our service offering and serve the African region. We are in the process of building a billion-dollar group of companies in Africa,” he said.

Mantiziba is also co-owner of Eazi Apps, a UK-based firm, Eazi Apps, a tech company that develops mobile apps and software and has since expanded operations to countries like South Africa.