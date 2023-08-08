MDC leader Mwonzora withdraws from Presidential race; says elections not free and fair

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has pulled out of the Presidential race ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Mwonzora’s decision comes on the back of his party suffering a major blow after more than 80 parliamentary candidates were disqualified from running.

Mwonzora says this year’s elections will be compromised as they defy the Constitutional tenets.

“There is no doubt ladies and gentlemen that this election is not free and fair. The election management body has not displayed requisite impartiality and fairness expected of it. It has acted vindictively in a partisan manner against the MDC.

“Having seriously considered this and being a patriotic Zimbwbwean I love my country. I took part in crafting of the constitution of our country. I with the concurrence of my party have withdrawn my candidature in this election,” says Mwonzora.