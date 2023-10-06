Mighty Warriors edge Lesotho in Cosafa opener to make winning return

Priviledge Mupeti celebrates after scoring Zimbabwe's goal in their Cosafa Women's Championship match against Lesotho in Pretoria on Friday

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe… (0) 1

Lesotho………. 0

THE Zimbabwe senior national women’s football team made a winning return to international football following a comfortable victory against Lesotho in their opening match of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

This was the Mighty Warriors’ first official international match in over 18 months as the country has been under FIFA suspension which was lifted only in June.

Despite the lengthy absence from international football, the Mighty Warriors put on a solid display against Lesotho to get their campaign in the regionam competition off to a promising start.

Second half substitute Privilege Mupeti was the hero for Zimbabwe as she scored the only goal in the 58th minute to ensure her team secured maximum points.

Despite the limited time to prepapre for the competition, Shadreck Mlauzi-coached side dominated much of the proceedings in the entire match.

The only blemish to the Mighty Warriors’ performance was their failure to make the most of the chances they created.

The attacking duo of captain Rudo Neshamba and player of the match Christabel Katona had several opportunities to break the deadlock but lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Mlaudzi and his technical department will however be pleased with the manner in which their midfield trio of Daisy Kaitano, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro and Shyleen Dambamuromo controlledplay in the middle of the park.

Zimbabwe had a scare towards the end of the match affter goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga suffered an injury with the Mighty Warriors having already exhausted their quota of substitutions.

Despite clearly being in pain, Shonga however bravely returned to finish the match but is expected to undergo further tests after the match.

Meanwhile, other teams in the same group, Namibia and Botswana face off at the same venue this afternoon.

But for now, the Mighty Warriors can enjoy their place at the top of the table.

Zimbabwe will play Namibia on Monday next week and complete their group matches against Botswana on two days later.