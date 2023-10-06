Mnangagwa appoints deputy chief secretaries, line ministries permanent secretaries and provincial affairs secretaries for devolution

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed deputy chief secretaries, line ministries’ permanent secretaries and provincial affairs secretaries for devolution.

In a statement on Friday, Mnangagwa, in terms of Section 204 of Zimbabwe’s constitution retained most of the government’s technocrats with Zvinechimwe Churu retained as the deputy chief secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet responsible for Finance, Administration and Human Resources.

George Charamba was also reappointed the deputy chief secretary presidential in the office of the President and Cabinet responsible for Presidential communications.

Willard Manungo comes back as deputy chief secretary of Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning.

Rev. Paul Damasane is still deputy chief secretary responsible for Social Services while Amos Marawa is deputy chief secretary for Coordination of National Programmes and Projects.

In terms of Section 205 [1] of the constitution, President Mnangagwa also appointed permanent secretaries of line ministries.

Defence, Aaron D.T. Nhepera; George Guvamatanga retained his post at the Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion portfolio; Thomas Utete Ushe, Industry and Commerce; Simon Masanga, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare; Foreign Affairs and International Trade, James Manzou; Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Raphael Faranisi; Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Vimbai Nyemba (former PRAZ board chairperson) replaced Virginia Mabhiza who was appointed Attorney General.

Mavis Sibanda, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; Gloria Magombo is still with the Energy and Power Development ministry.

Nick Mangwana was also retained his post as Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary.

John Basera who was at the Lands and Agriculture ministry is now with Local Government and Public Works; Aspect Maunganidze replaces Jasper Chimedza at the Health and Child Care portfolio.

Fanuel Tagwira, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development; Moses Mhike is now new perm. Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education from the Women Affairs Ministry.

The new ministry, Skills Audit and Development has been given to Rudo Chitiga.

While Environment, Climate and Wildlife detached from the Tourism ministry will be headed by Prosper Matondi as its permanent secretary.

Transport and Infrastructural Development has a new permanent secretary, Pedzisayi Makumbe.

The other permanent secretaries include Nicholas Moyo, Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture; Pfungwa Kunaka, Mines and Mining Development; Thedius Chinyanga, National Housing and Social Amenities.

The newly appointed Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development perm sec is Obert Jiri, who has replaced Basera.

Beaullar Chirume is the permanent secretary in the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services ministry.

Clive Mpambela has been moved from the finance ministry to the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

The others include Solomon Mhlanga, Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Takaruza Munyanyiwa, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and lastly; Tafadzwa Muguti, permanent secretary in Office of the President, Presidential Affairs.

The following were appointed secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution: