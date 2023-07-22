Mnangagwa chases Kasukuwere’s shadow in his home province

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday desperately argued Zanu PF supporters to shun away its former commissar Saviour Kasukuwere in the upcoming general elections.

Mnangagwa addressed multitudes of supporters that thronged Centenary as he continues to galvanise for support as general elections loom.

Coincidentally the mass rally was held in the backyard province of Kasukuwere who commanded a huge following in Mashonaland Central when he was in the ruling party.

Addressing his party supporters Mnangagwa urged his supporters not to entertain forces who attempt to unseat Zanu PF from power.

“Utwu tunhesva mukono tushoma netunobva kunoku. Haa veduwe kana kauya pamba kape mvura kapfure kana kanwa usakarege kachivata pamba. Zvino anoti akapihwa mvura opfuuura. Kunongoedza achingpfuura (There are forces that are coming from here. Do not entertain their ambitions),” said Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere is taking the bull by its horns in the August 23 general elections challenging Mnangagwa for presidency.

The move has apparently rattled Zanu PF which dears its erstwhile commissar will divide vote with suspicions of a G40 factional grouping being in existent in the ruling party.

Kasukuwere is confident off proving his political mettle against Mnangagwa counting on his popularity in Mashonaland Central.

Mnangagwa urged unity among Zanu PF members and shun away factionalism.

“The country will be built by people who are united. I am so happy that here inspite of provocations which we get from some of our children who have been lost who are guided their insatiable appetite for money. They character, they lose their custom, they lose their identity as well as they come from,” he said.

Zanu PF pampered the rural folk with bread and fast food and promised to deliver farming inputs to the majority.

Chiefs were promised goats, while women were charmed by 10 birds from Mnangagwa who has set sights on cementing his stranglehold on power.