Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe: CCC

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has accused Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa of violently trying to silence them.

This as the country is set to hold its presidential and parliamentary elections next month.

Spokesperson for the CCC, Fadzayi Mahere, says opposition parties have been facing escalating police brutality and disruptions at their rallies.

The party plans to launch its election manifesto on Sunday.

“Zanu-PF can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe which is why we continue to see them attempt to constitutionally ban and try to ban the opposition from campaigning. Zanu-PF knows that their candidate is completely unelectable and has a poor record in the country which is why they are so afraid of the triple-C making inroads.

“We have mounted a massive campaign which actually started a year ago and Zanu-PF is sensing defeat and so they’re trying to abuse state institutions to stop our rallies. Mnangagwa has demonstrated beyond any doubt that he’s worse than Robert Mugabe,” Mahere said.