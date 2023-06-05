Mnangagwa proposes relocation strategy to mitigate impact of climate change

Spread This News

By Xinhua

BLANTYRE – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made an appeal to African leaders to promptly confront the string of climate change-related calamities that continue to afflict the region by, among other ways, embracing relocation strategy.

The Zimbabwean leader, who was on a three-day state visit to Malawi, made the appeal Friday in the country’s commercial city of Blantyre, one of the areas that were hit hard by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in March.

Mnangagwa emphasized the need for innovative solutions, highlighting the relocation of individuals residing in high-risk areas as a potential strategy to alleviate the devastating impact of such disasters.

“Due to the relentless effects of climate change, these occurrences will continue affecting our region,” Mnangagwa said, “As leaders, we must proactively seek strategies to mitigate the impact of cyclones that will persistently afflict us.”

Accompanied by Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, Mnangagwa undertook a visit to some of the areas ravaged by Cyclone Freddy to assess the aftermath and rally support for the affected communities in southern Malawi.

The Zimbabwean president noted that climate change has emerged as an imposing challenge, disproportionately impacting developing nations across Africa, hence the need for innovative mitigating measures.

“One of the strategies we have implemented in Zimbabwe is the relocation of people situated in disaster-prone areas, and we believe that our people will understand this move,” Mnangagwa said.

Chakwera expressed gratitude to the people of Zimbabwe for their unwavering support during times of crisis, lauding their resilience in the face of adversity.

“The bond between Zimbabwe and Malawi transcends borders: It is heartening to witness the unwavering spirit of solidarity displayed by the people of Zimbabwe during disasters,” Chakwera said.

He added that “their continued support underscores the profound connection between our two countries.”

Mnangagwa arrived in Malawi Wednesday upon Chakwera’s invitation and, among other engagements, the two leaders presided over the signing of a number of Memoranda of Understanding.