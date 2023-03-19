Mnangagwa to visit UK for King Charles III coronation

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that he is set to visit the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of King Charles III in May.

The Zimbabwean leader confirmed his upcoming visit in his latest weekly column in the state-run weekly newspaper, Sunday Mail.

Mnangagwa said the invitation to attend King Charles III’s coronation adds a positive chapter to bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom while his administration is also making efforts to engage the United States of America.

“In both the United States of America and the United Kingdom, re-engagement continues,” Mnangagwa said.

“Late last year, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (Ambassador Frederick Shava) attended the USA-Africa Summit.

“This was the first-ever time such an invitation was extended to Zimbabwe.

“We hope the Administration there is beginning to see that relations between us must be re-based, putting behind us the unwarranted and undeserved punitive measures which do not serve our mutual interests. In early May, I shall be attending the coronation of King Charles III, again adding a positive chapter to our bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.”

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

The imminent visit would be Mnangagwa’s first visit to the United Kingdom since he became the country’s leader in 2017.

Mnangagwa is among some top Zimbabwean politicians who were placed under EU travel restrictions for human rights abuses and corruption.

Last year Mnangagwa was invited to the UK to attend the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, but he delegated Foreign Affairs Minister, Federick Shava.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa also announced that he will also visit Iran this year.

“In the Middle East and in Persia, we continue to make remarkable inroads” he said.

“Apart from our excellent relations with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar, we shall soon be announcing new diplomatic initiatives in respect of Saudi Arabia.

“Before long, I shall pay a state visit to Iran, a Persian country which we have long-standing diplomatic relations.”

The President said Zimbabwe is set to open a full embassy in Equatorial Guinea soon, while the West African country’s President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is expected to reciprocate his counterpart’s State visit early this year.