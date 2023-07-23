Muduhwa stars as Highlanders march on, FC Platinum struggles continue

Peter Muduhwa was on target as Highlanders beat Manica Diamonds at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday

By Sports Reporter

DEFENDER Peter Muduhwa was the hero after scoring the solitary goal for Highlanders to ensure they took their unbeaten start in the league to an impressive 16 matches following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Manica Diamonds at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The hardworking defender, who a firm favourite of the Bosso fans further endeared himself with the club’s supporters after a well taken close range finish in the 27th minute.

Bosso held on for their fifth successive win which ensured their maintained a four-point lead at the top of the log with 34 points while Ngezi are second with 30.

Manica Diamonds remain third on 26 from 16 games.

The Mutare-based side is on the same number of points with FC Platinum, although they have a superior goal difference, than the defending champions, who were held to a goalless draw against Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday to lose further ground in the title race.

FC Platinum, who slumped to a shock 1-0 loss at home against Yadah last week, have now failed to register a win in their last three league matches and Sunday’s draw leaves them a massive eight points behind leaders Highlanders.

Meanwhile pressure continues to mount on Simba Bhora head coach Tonderai Ndiraya following his 2-1 to ZPC Kariba at Baobab on Sunday.

The result meant the Shamva-based gold miners dropped into the relegation zone in 15th position on a paltry 16 points from as many matches after being leapfrogged by ZPC Kariba, who are now 11th on 19 points.

Newly promoted Sheasham recorded their 11th draw in 15 matches this season following a goalless stalemate against Black Rhinos at Bata Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 16 Results:

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-2 Herentals, Yadah 1-3 Chicken Inn, Green Fuel 1-0 Dynamos, Caps United 1-1 Triangle United, Cranborne 0-1 Ngezi Platinum

Sunday: Highlanders 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Hwange 0-0 FC Platinum, Sheasham 0-0 Black Rhinos, Simba Bhora 1-2 ZPC Kariba

LOG STANDINGS