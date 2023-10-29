Munya Chawawa is the host of the Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023

Spread This News

By Rolling Stone UK

MUNYA Chawawa has been confirmed as the host of the Rolling Stone UK Awards in collaboration with Rémy Martin, taking place on Thursday 23rd November at the iconic Roundhouse in London.

The comedian, satirist and actor – who most notably played King Charles in Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical last year – rose to prominence during lockdown through his hugely popular series of parody sketches online, before going on to become a prime time staple on everything from Taskmaster and Would I Lie To You to finding a natural home on Have I Got News For You.

Derby-born and proud of his British-Zimbabwean heritage, Chawawa’s comedy character creations include the posh drill rapper Unknown P and a spoof chef by the name of Jonny Oliver.

Rolling Stone UK publisher Darren Styles OBE said: “Munya Chawawa is a rising star and a huge talent we are delighted to platform. His irreverence, wit and command of popular culture make him a perfect fit for the Rolling Stone Awards, in collaboration with Remy Martin, and he will doubtless steer our inaugural event through 13 awards and three live performances into safe harbour. Or maybe into deep water. Delete as appropriate.”