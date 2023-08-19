Murasiranwa makes Canadian Premier League return with Valour FC

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN goalkeeper Darlington Murasiranwa (pictured above) has made a return to the Canadian Premier League (CPL) after completing a move to Valour FC following a stint at second tier side FC London.

The 22-year-old goal minder was quickly snapped up by Valour FC as they moved quick to fill the void in their squad following the departure of number two goalkeeper Jordan Tisseur.

Murasiranwa arrives on a short-term contract which runs through to the end of the season and includes a club option for 2024 should he impress.

The move sees Murasiranwa wrap up a spell in League1 Ontario that saw him make sixteen appearances for mid-table side FC London.

Murasiranwa was born in Zimbabwe, but began his footballing career in South Africa with the Barca Juniors.

He moved to Edmonton, Canada when he was 13 to reunite with his parents, splitting his time between the FC Edmonton and Vancouver Whitecaps academy systems before turning professional in Alberta.

He signed his first professional contract with Edmonton ahead of the 2021 CPL season, where he secured one clean sheet in six appearances.

He was one of only two players retained for the club’s final season, with the 22-year-old featuring heavily in the latter half of the campaign. He tallied two clean sheets in fourteen appearances, and left for FC London with a second year of professional football under his belt.

He now returns to the professional level with opportunity knocking, though he faces a big challenge to dislodge the club’s first choice goalkeeper Rayane Yesli.

However, the club’s head coach Philip Dos Santos believes the Zimbabwean goalkeeper has a good opportunity to stake a claim for a berth in the starting lineup.

“Darlington has a great chance to be in our environment and show what he’s all about. So far, he’s been good,” said Dos Santos.

“He has great character and a great personality. As a second goalkeeper on a team if you’re not bringing all the games what is it that you can bring to the locker room? He brings CPL experience and a good personality into the locker room and training.”