Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous put on another solid display as newly promoted Marvelous Nakamba claimed their first ever Premier League win with a 2-1 victory against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Nakamba’s side had gone into the game without a win in their opening five matches, facing an Everton side which had been buoyed by back-to-back successes in the league and cup.

However first half goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris gave Luton Town a suprise 2-0 lead in the first half, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back before the break.

With Nakamba dominating in midfield, Town then defended superbly for the second period, restricting their hosts to little if any shots on target, as they held on for their first league win.

Luton boss Rob Edwards was full of praises for his side’s fighting spirit as they dug deep to pick up a first ever Premier League victory which meant climbed out of the relegation zone in the process.

“I’m really, really pleased, a great day for the football club.

“It was a really good day for us and we believed it was going to be,” said Edwards.

“I think we’ve been building in the right way, improving in every game, you’ve heard me saying this for weeks and today we showed probably a different side to what we have been, because we were more ruthless than the opposition.

“So in a game of both boxes we came out on top, so that was the reason we won.

“The performance was arguably better last week against Wolves, but it was different as we were at home and we didn’t maybe get what we deserved.

“Today we get the three points and it’s a great day.

“I’m delighted for the supporters who have been backing us and with us for a long, long time and always will do that.”