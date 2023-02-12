Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put in a good performance to help Championship side Luton Town earn a draw against Coventry City away at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder, who recently joined Luton on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Aston Villa was making his first start for the club after coming off the bench against Stoke City last weekend.

Despite putting on a solid display, Nakamba’s efforts were not enough to help his side secure all three points as 10-man Coventry battled to a 1-1 Championship draw with Luton at the CBS Arena.

Luton, who were aiming for a fourth win in succession, had taken the lead through Tom Lockyer inside the first minute.

The Championship high flyers were ahead after just 38 seconds when Lockyer stabbed home his first league goal of the season.

Matty Godden responded for Coventry City on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot. Despite chances for both sides in the second period, and Coventry going down to ten men, neither team could find a winner as the Hatters remain fourth in the table.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards said he saw ‘a lot of good things’ as the Hatters claimed a point on their travels against Coventry City.

“It is a very difficult place to come as we all know,” he admitted post-match.

“They’re a good team with very good individual players and they’re very well coached as well. They have a really clear identity, clear way of playing and they’ve been doing that for a number of years and been successful with it as well. I’m not disappointed at all but based on our big chances today, maybe we could have deserved it.”

Meanwhile, Nakamba’s compatriot Admiral Muskwe was missing from Luton Town’s matchday squad as he continues to wait for his first appearance for the club since being recalled from his loan spell at League One side Fleetwood Town.