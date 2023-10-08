Nakamba urges Luton Town teamates to keep believing following Spurs defeat

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba has encouraged his Luton Town teamates to take the positives from the number of chances they created against Premier League leaders Tottenham into the upcoming games after the FIFA international break.

Nakamba and his teamates succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Spurs at Kenilworth Road despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Luton Town spurned several opportunities to either take the lead or equalise either side of Micky Van De Ven’s solitary strike early in the second half.

The Zimbabwean midfielder said his teammates had taken some positives from the match despite his team’s failure to utilise the numerical advantage.

“I think getting some chances against one of the top two teams right now, so I think we have to take out more of the positive ones and stick together as a group. It’s only us who can help ourselves.

“We have to focus more, keep up the momentum and concentrate more, to stay in each of the games in the basic ways, and to keep on helping each other. As a team and a group, we need to work with each other.”

The Warriors paid tribute to the Luton dans after another full house roared the Hatters on in their quest for a first home win in the top-flight since 1992.

“I think the fans have been very very helpful throughout, home and away, and they push us, said the 29-year-old. “Now it is up to us as a group to give them something to thank them.

“To be there for the whole 90, 95, 100 minutes, to be there for everyone, they are doing that well. They are there for the club, there for the players and each and everyone. Now us, as players, we have to put that extra gear in as a team and everyone to push each other and help each other in a positive way.”

And on playing in the Premier League, after helping the Hatters win promotion during his loan spell last season before signing permanently in the summer, the ex-Aston Villa man added: “Of coure, it is a dream to be in the Premier League and be competing with the best week in, week out.

“This is what we want. This is what everyone dreams of in the club. This is what the club wants, so we just have to keep on competing, giving everything, and keep on believing.”