New War Vets boss says their welfare now worse than pre-coup situation

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA)’s newly elected leader Andrease Mathibela has described ex-combatants’ welfare as worse than the pre-coup period and pledged to engage President Emmerson Mnangagwa over it.

Mathibela bemoaned how their sacrifices during Zimbabwe’s war for liberation were being insulted by a few who are the only ones enjoying the country’s abundant wealth.

He said this while addressing former freedom fighters who were dispossessed of their land in the timber and wildlife-rich Emmergroon estate in Matabeleland North by Zanu PF.

The land in question was subdivided into 140 plots and then shared among Zanu PF’s youths.

“The two main reasons why we went to war was to attain both political and economic freedoms. As war veterans, we are no longer respected. Our lives our now worse and at times you really ask yourself why you went to war?

“The wealth of this country is being enjoyed by only a few people,” said Mathibela.

In 2001 government allocated A1 farmers who include war veterans wildlife conservancies in the estate which is located along the Bulawayo to Victoria Falls highway.

The farmers were also allocated communal land for cattle grazing and smallholder farming.

However, a land dispute within the ruling party resulted in Zanu PF Provincial Chairperson Richard Moyo, who is also Minister of State for Matabeleland North allegedly sanctioning the allocation of the 140 plots.

Added Mathibela: “Our wish is to have farms with title deeds. War Veterans should not be villagers who stay in areas that were reserved for black people during the colonial era.

“If they want to stay there, let it be by choice. We want all war veterans to at least own an A2 farm. We are planning to engage Mnangagwa over our welfare.”

Mathibela has since initiated a fact-finding mission to seek the cause of this internal tiff.