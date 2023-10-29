New Zimbabwean cookbook shows the pivotal role of edible insects in reducing the world’s carbon footprint

Spread This News

By Stockholm Environment Institute

CHINHOYI – The global food industry is at a crossroads, with approximately one-third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions attributed to the production and consumption of food. Edible insects from Africa can play a pivotal role in reducing the global carbon footprint, as showcased in the Edible Insects: Food for the Future cookbook, launching today.

This groundbreaking initiative is spearheaded by the AgriFoSe2030 project “Edible insects’ production and trade in Zimbabwe”, led by Chinhoyi University of Technology in Zimbabwe.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Edible Insects: Food for the Future cookbook, an exciting culinary exploration of the world of edible insects and their role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come,” said Robert Musundire, the project leader and an associate professor of entomology in the Department of Crop Science and Post-Harvest Technology at Chinhoyi University of Technology, Zimbabwe.

The Edible Insects: Food for the Future cookbook continues the journey of the first cookbook, Secrets of African Edible Insect Cookery, which was launched in 2021 alongside another edible insect cookbook, Les Delices de Mikese, developed through the combined efforts of L’Association des Femmes d’Affaires du Congo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), and the sustainable development consultancy agency, BKind Konsult AB. This new cookbook has been updated and expanded to include new recipes, preparation techniques, and information on insect farming practices.

Increased knowledge on the creative ways edible insects can be incorporated into dishes can also increase food security for over 2 billion people across the globe and create an avenue for stakeholders to participate in a value chain that is worth over USD 3.2 billion, according to Mordor Intelligence (2023). This innovative cookbook sheds light on the sustainable, nutritious, and environmentally friendly potential of incorporating edible insects into our diets.

The AgriFoSe2030 programme, the driving force behind this culinary revolution, has been committed to enhancing the understanding of sustainable agriculture and food security in sub-Saharan Africa and in south and southeast Asia.

To celebrate the release of the second cookbook in this series, the project team hosted a virtual launch event lastThursday.

The event featured cooking demonstrations, insights from industry experts, and success stories from women and youth who have benefited from the project.