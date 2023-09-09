Ngezi edge Manica Diamonds to go top, FC Platinum beat struggling Caps Utd

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars moved to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following a 1-0 win against inform Manica Diamonds at Baobab Stadium on Saturday to pile pressure on title favourites Highlanders ahead of their potentially explosive clash against Babourfields on Sunday.

The Mhondoro-based outfit appeared to have wasted an opportunity to return to the summit of the log after being frustrated by an organised Manica Diamonds, who have title ambitions of their own after a solid start to the season.

The home side was however given a reprieve after being awarded a penalty which was converted by Kudzai Chigwida in the 82nd minute which handed them an important victory.

The Ngezi-based side is now on 42 points from 22 matches, one ahead of Highlanders, who are playing Dynamos on Sunday.

Manica Diamonds remained in third position on 39 points, three points clear of Dynamos.

Meanwhile in the other high profile encounter played on Saturday, FC Platinum continued their recovery following a crucial 2-1 victory against Caps United at Mandava Stadium.

After being held to a draw at Bulawayo Chiefs, sixth placed FC Platinum were desperate for a victory against a struggling Caps United.

In the end they were able to get the result they desperately needed, which lifted them to 34 points, eight clear of Caps United, who could be set for another relegation battle as they are now in 10th and just four points clear of the drop zone.

In other results, Chicken Inn remained in fifth position following a 1-1 draw against city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs, while bottom Black Rhinos came from behind to rescue a point against a battling Triangle at Bata Stadium.

Newly promoted Green Fuel, who were earlier this week cleared to use their home stadium in Chisumbanje for the first time this season, made a winning start in front of their fans following a 1-0 win against fellow league newcomers Sheasham.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match-day 22 results and fixtures at a glance

Saturday: FC Platinum 2-1 Caps United, Chicken Inn 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Black Rhinos 1-1 Triangle United, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Herentals, Green Fuel 1-0 Sheasham

Sunday: Dynamos v Highlanders (Babourfields), Hwange v Simba Bhora (Colliery), Yadah v Cranborne Bullets (Mandava)

