Ngezi Platinum back on track as ZPC Kariba dent FC Platinum’s title hopes

Ngezi Platinum Stars players celebrate their goal against Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars enhanced their hopes of winning their maiden Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title following a 1-0 win over Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the log to a commanding eight points.

After last week’s defeat away at reigning champions FC Platinum, Ngezi were desperate to get their campaign back on track but faced a tricky assignment against Chicken Inn.

The Mhondoro-based side however put on a solid display as they bounced back to winning ways courtesy of Malvern Gaki’ strike in the match.

Gaki scored the all-important goal in the 36th minute as Ngezi held on for a hardfought victory which took them to 54 points.

The Takesure Chiragwi-coached side is now eight points clear of second placed reigning champions FC Platinum.

FC Platinum, who appeared on course for a late charge for the title after going on am eight match unbeaten run suffered a blow following a 2-1 loss away to ZPC Kariba.

The result was a major boost for ZPC Kariba as it took their points tally to 33 points and three points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile Yadah, who are in 15th position missed out on a chance to move out of the relegation zone after losing 4-0 to Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

New Boys Simba Bhora continued their resurgence following a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve while Black Rhinos and Green Fuel ended goalless at Bata Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Chicken Inn, Black Rhinos 0-0 Green Fuel, Simba Bhora 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Yadah 4-0 Herentals, ZPC Kariba 2-1 FC Platinum

Sunday: Caps United v Sheasham (Bata), Highlanders v Cranborne Bullets (Babourfields), Triangle v Hwange (Gibbo)