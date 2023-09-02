Ngezi Platinum blow up title chance after defeat against Herentals, Dynamos maintain unbeaten streak

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars’ hopes of clinching their maiden Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title suffered major blow after they wasted a chance to go on top of the log following a 2-1 defeat against Herentals at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Trailing leaders Highlanders by just two points, Ngezi needed a victory to move to the top of the log at least for 24 hours before Bosso face a tricky test against Chicken Inn at Babourfields.

The Takesure Chiragwi-coached Mhondoro-based side were however unable to take advantage following a loss against a struggling Herentals side.

Herentals got off to a perfect start as they surged ahead in the 25th minute courtesy of Tafadzwa Jimu’s goal.

Ngezi Platinum would have fancied their chances of collecting all three points after equalising in the 40th minute through a well taken effort from Takunda Benhura.

However it was the Students, as Herentals are popularly known by their fans who regained their lead through a brilliant free kick by Tino Benza in the 63rd minute which ultimately proved to be the winner.

The loss meant Ngezi slumped into third position on goal difference behind Manica Diamonds, who moved into second following a 2-0 defeat against Green Fuel at Gibbo Stadium.

Meanwhile Dynamos reduced the gap between them and log leaders Highlanders to five points after edging Cranborne Bullets 1-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium to continue their unbeaten run under new coach Genesis Mangombe.

Gifted right-back Emmanuel Jalai was the hero as his first league goal for the Harare giants, five minutes in the second half proved enough for them to secure a crucial away win against a stubborn Cranborne Bullets side.

Champions FC Platinum failed to keep the momentum from their win against Highlanders last week after being held to a 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve.

The hosts got off to the perfect start courtesy of Farau Mutare’s goal in the third minute before Brian Banda restored parity for the Zvishavane-based side eight minutes later.

Neither side was able to score the winner as the two teams settled for a stalemate which left FC Platinum stuck in seventh position while Chiefs dropped to 10th position.

At Bata Stadium, league debutants Sheasham kept their alive their hopes of surviving relegation alive with a crucial 1-0 victory over Hwange which lifted them to 13th position on 23 points while the latter is just a point ahead in 11th position.

There was no respite for ambitious league debutants Simba Bhora after they yet again flattered to deceive after surrendering a first half lead to eventually settle for a 1-1 draw with Yadah.

Simbarashe Maramwidze’s first goal appeared on course to give Simba Bhora a much needed win until Charles Moffat equalized for Yadah in the 84th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw leaves Simba Bhora in 14th position on 22 points just a point above Yadah, who occupy the last relegation slot.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 21 results and fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 FC Platinum, Sheasham 1-0 Hwange, Simba Bhora 1-1 Yadah, Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Dynamos, Herentals 2-1 Ngezi Platinum, Manica Diamonds 2-0 Green Fuel

Sunday: All matches kick off at 1500 hours – Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Babourfields), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), CAPS United v Black Rhinos (Bata Stadium)

LOG STANDINGS