Ngezi Platinum edge Caps Utd to keep pressure Highlanders, FC Platinum’s winless streak continues

Ngezi Platinum captain Qadir Amini was the match winner during his team's match against Caps United at Bata Stadium on Saturday

Ngezi Platinum captain Qadir Amini was the match winner during his team's match against Caps United at Bata Stadium on Saturday

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars kept the pressure on Highlanders in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race by beating inconsistent Caps United 1-0 in a huge test of its credentials at Bata Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Qadir Amini’s strike on the stroke of halftime saw Ngezi Platinum come through what was expected to be a stern test against an unpredictable Makepekepe side with a crucial win which keeps their title hopes alive.

Amini slammed home the all-important goal with a deflected shot from a well taken free kick from outside the area to give Mudamburo the lead just before halftime before his side went on to hold on to their lead for a crucial away win.

Ngezi played the last five minutes and injury time with 10 players after MacDonald Makuwe was sent off for a second bookable offense.

The win meant Ngezi moved to 36 points, just two points behind leaders Highlanders, who have a game in hand against Black Rhinos at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Mhondoro-based side’s head coach Takesure Chiragwi was elated delighted with the win.

“The win is important for the team. I’m happy for us. I hope we keep this momentum. It’s still early to say anything about the title. We need to stay focused,” Chiragwi said.

“Our target is not Highlanders; we are playing to improve our side. That is what is important, to improve the players week in week out so that we bring confidence to the players and have consistency,” he said.

In another high profile encounter played on Saturday, champions FC Platinum’s winless streak continued after they battled back from a goal down at the break to force 1-1 draw against Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Seventh-placed FC Platinum are now winless in their last six matches in the league, dating back to their 2-0 win against Chicken Inn on July 1.

Since then they have lost three matches while also drawing as many matches, in a dismal run which has resulted in them falling 11 points behind Highlanders who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile Bulawayo Chiefs played out a goalless draw with ZPC Kariba at Luveve stadium while Chicken Inn moved above Dynamos into fourth following a 1-0 win against Simba Bhora at Baobab Stadium.

Herentals moved into seventh position on the log following a 1-0 victory against inform Green Fuel at Mandava Stadium.

Action in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League continues on Sunday with Highlanders hoping to restore their five-point advantage when they play Rhinos at Babourfields while Dynamos face a tricky test against Sheasham at Bata Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results at a glance

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 ZPC Kariba, Caps United 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Simba Bhora 0-1 Chicken Inn, Cranborne Bullets 1-1 FC Platinum, Herentals 1-0 Green Fuel