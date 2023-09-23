Ngezi Platinum go four points clear at the top

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

LEADERS Ngezi Platinum Stars consolidated their top position in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

standings on Saturday after a dominating 3-0 win away from home against relegation-threatened ZPC Kariba.

Takunda Benhura’s brace and another goal from ex-Young Warriors striker Delic Murimba ensured Ngezi Platinum Stars maintained their charge for their maiden domestic title at Nyamhunga.

The victory stretched Ngezi’s lead on top to four points after 24 games in the season.

A third victory in succession since losing away against Herentals, lifted Takesure Chiragwi’s side to 48 points from 24 games with fellow title aspirants Highlanders, who are in action tomorrow against Hwange on 44.

The visitors were hardly troubled by their struggling hosts from the onset as Benhura opened the scoring in the ninth minute before doubling the advantage in the 39th minute.

Murimba completed the rout eight minutes into the second half to ensure Ngezi registered their third successive win which puts pressure on title aspirants Highlanders and Manica Diamonds who are all in action on Sunday.

Meanwhile champions FC Platinum continued their recovery after moving into fourth position following a 2-0 win against Herentals at Mandava.

FC Platinum have recently struggled against Herentals in recent matches, including the reverse fixture which they lost at the same venue.

They were however at their best on Saturday as they got their revenge courtesy of second half goals from Juan Mutudza and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

The win ensured FC Platinum leapfrogged Chicken Inn into fourth position on 40 points from 24 matches, eight behind leaders Ngezi.

Chicken Inn, who are on 38 points, played out a 1-1 for the third successive match, with their latest stalemate coming against Triangle at Luveve.

Sheasham moved out of the relegation zone after edging Cranborne Bullets 0-1 at Bata Stadium.

The Construction Boys are now jn 15th position on the log with 26 points from 24 matches, just a point clear of Triangle, who occupy the lastrelegation slot.

There was also some relief for Simba Bhora as they moved four points clear of the relegation places following their 3-0 over Green Fuel in Chisumbanje.

Bulawayo Chiefs came from a goal down to register a 2-1 win over Yadah at Baobabthrough the goals of Nkosilathi Ncube and Obriel Chirinda.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Green Fuel 0-3 Simba Bhora, FC Platinum 2-0 Herentals, Chicken Inn 1-1 Triangle United, Yadah 1-2 Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba 0-3 Ngezi Platinum, Sheasham 1-0 Cranborne Bullets