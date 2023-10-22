Ngezi Platinum Stars restore eight-point lead, Dynamos leapfrog Highlanders into second

Ngezi Platinum Stars players celebrate their goal against Yadah at Baobab Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Ngezi Platinum Media

TITLE-CHASING Ngezi Platinum Stars restored their commanding eight-point lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Yadah 1-0 at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The victory which was delivered by Kudzai Chigwida’s late strike ensured the Mhondoro-based side edges closer towards claiming their maiden Premier Soccer League title.

Ngezi were made to sweat for their win as Yadah FC, who are battling relegation, put on a solid display until their lapse in the 88th minute which allowed Chigwida to break the deadlock.

The result means that Takesure Chiragwi’s side now boasts 57 points from 29 games with just five matches left to play.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, are eight points clear of Harare giants Dynamos, who kept their slim title hopes alive with a 1-0 win against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium.

DeMbare, who have in the past struggled to win on their previous visits to the resort town, secured the crucial victory courtesy of Shadreck Nyahwa’s winner just after the hour mark.

The win ensured Dynamos dislodged struggling Highlanders, who continue to sing the blues following a drab goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Babourfields.

It’s been a difficult finish to the season for Highlanders as they have now gone for six league games without a win, with their victory coming in early September against Yadah Stars.

After initially getting off to a flier in the title race which they led for most of the season, the Bulawayo giants are now in third position with 48 points.

Meanwhile, in another match played on Sunday, Caps United were held to a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

Makepekepe, who have been on a recovery in recent weeks have now moved to eighth position on the log on 37 points from 29 matches while Bullets, who are on 23 points now look set for a return to the Northern Region Division One League.

Premier Soccer League match-day 29 results at a glance

Sunday: Manica Diamonds 2-0 Hwange; ZPC Kariba 0-1 Dynamos; Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Highlanders; Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Yadah; Caps United 1-1 Cranborne Bullets

Saturday: Black Rhinos 1-1 Chicken Inn; Triangle United 1-1 Simba Bhora; FC Platinum 1-1 Green Fuel; Herentals 1-0 Sheasham

Latest Premier Soccer League Standings