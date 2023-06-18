Ngezi Platinum unveil US$200k luxury team bus

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars enhanced their status as one of the leading football clubs in the country after unveiling a new luxury coach worth over US$200 000 at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi-based outfit, which is one of the richest clubs in Zimbabwe, unveiled their new Golden Dragon Navigator flagship luxury coach which will be used by their senior team.

The 47-seater coach that has ablution facilities and Wi-Fi reportedly cost about US$200 000.

The new team bus was unveiled at a ceremony attended by the Ngezi Platinum Stars players and members of the executive.

During the same function, Ngezi Platinum also officially unveiled their new kit for the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

In his keynote address Club president, Masvisvi said: “A good bus and a good kit are important for our brand. Today marks an important occasion as we take an important step in ensuring that our brand stands out. I think a bus is an important feature in the culture of football and it gives us a good strong brand. It makes us feel good so our new bus is a symbol of our commitment to excellence. I would like to thank our key sponsors Glenrise for making this possible. We also have a new kit and again a kit is an important aspect of our brand. When playing, players must be comfortable; they must be confident and recognisable. A kit must represent the brand.

He added: “These additions to the team are not just about looking the part, they represent a new era for the club at a time when we are committed to achieving great things both and off the field of play. Our aspiration is to perform at the highest level not just in Zimbabwe but also on the African continent and I am sure we will get there.”

The acquisition of a new luxury team coach and playing kit comes at a time when Ngezi Platinum Stars enjoying an impressive season.

The Takesure Chiragwi-coached is perched at the top of the standings with 23 points from 12 matches with the league currently suspended.

After a sluggish start to the season in which they recorded four consecutive draws, Ngezi Platinum recorded an impressive run of results which saw them shoot to the top of the log standings.

So far they have won six matches and drawn five games as well as one loss while they are the division’s highest-scoring team with 18 goals.