Ngezi reduce Highlanders’ lead to five points, FC Platinum lose again

By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars reduced Highlanders’ lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log to five points following their 1-0 win against Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium while the Bulawayo giants settled for a goalless draw away at ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

Although Highlanders managed to maintain their unbeaten start to the season their scoreless stalemate at Nyamhunga meant they were unable to hold on to their seven point lead.

Highlanders, who are now yet to lose a match this season in 18 games, dominated the first half of their encounter against ZPC Kariba, who in turn created the better opportunities after the break.

In the end a share of the spoils was a fair result for both teams as Bosso, who were on a five match winning run, dropped points while ZPC Kariba also stretched their undefeated run to four games.

Highlanders still top the standings on 38 points, followed by Ngezi who are now on 33.

Ngezi, who suffered a 1-0 defeat against Highlanders in their previous match, secured maximum points through Tinotenda Murasiranwa’s goal soon after the resumption of the second half to keep their title hopes alive.

In other match played Saturday, FC Platinum’s woes continued as they took their winless run to five matches after a 2-1 loss at home against Simba Bhora.

Simba Bhora got their goals through veteran striker Tinashe Balakasi and Tymon Machope while Nomore Chinyerere grabbed the consolation for the Zvishavane-based platinum miners..

Premier Soccer League debutants Sheasham’s purple patch continue following shock 1-0 away win against Chicken Inn at Luveve while Green Fuel also continued with their fine recovery after beating Yadah 2-0 at Gibbo.

Cranborne Bullets won the battle of the army sides after edging Black Rhinos 2-1 at Bata Stadium.

Castle Lager Premiership Match Day 18 Results & Fixtures

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-0 Highlanders, FC Platinum 1-2 Simba Bhora, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn 0-1 Sheasham, Green Fuel 2-0 Yadah, Black Rhinos 1-2 Cranborne Bullets

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Caps United (Gibbo), Herentals v Triangle (Mandava), Dynamos v Hwange (Babourfields)

LATEST LOG