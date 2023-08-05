No sane person will stick with Mwonzora at this stage – says Mhetu, as he follows brother in backing Chamisa

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

OPPOSITION MDC’s Warren Park Councillor Tichavona Mhetu has announced his immediate resignation from the party, before arguing party President Douglas Mwonzora’s chances at Zimbabwe’s polls are non-existant.

His exit is another blow to Mwonzora who recently lost his party Spokesperson Witness Dube to ruling Zanu PF.

Mwonzora’s nightmare was worsened by the High Court’s decision to bar 87 of his aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) from contesting on August 23.

Only 24 out 210 will be up for election from within what was once Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party.

Mhetu announced his decision at Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Epworth North Parliamentary candidate Zivai Mhetu’s constituency rally Saturday.

“We have been in the trenches for a very long time and no sane person who has a background of opposition politics will rally behind a candidate who does not have a realistic chance of dislodging the monsterous regime at the helm for 43 years,” said Mhetu, who is an elder brother to Zivai.

“I am saying to all and sundry it a good decision to rally behind an opposition party that has a chance to unseat Zanu PF.

“You can see everywhere people are saying yes to CCC, yes to yellow, yes to the young and the writing is on the wall.”