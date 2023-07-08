No toy-toying, no bussing of supporters, no chanting slogans out of venue, police say in CCC clearance for ward campaign rally

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

POLICE barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from bussing party supporters, toy-toying and convoying of plate-less vehicles at its ward campaign rally in Masvingo Saturday.

According to a police clearance letter sent to CCC’s Ellson Mutonhori, supporters will not be allowed to chant slogans out of the venue.

“Please be advised that I have taken note of your intention to hold a meeting at an open area near Nyajena Primary School, ward 25 Masvingo RDC, Masvingo South constituency on the 8 day of July 2023. The meeting shall proceed subject to strict observations of the following instructions:

“Your members shall not be involved in toy-toying outside the venue.

“There shall be no convoying of plate-less vehicles. No chanting of party slogans, singing shouting hateful and defaming information in streets or outside the venue.

“Your party members should not intimidate passers-by and those who do not have anything to do with your meeting.

“You shall not block the thoroughfares and barricade the roads around the venue. You are encouraged to cooperate with all government agencies. Make sure that there should be enough sanitary e.g. toilets, water points at your venue.

“Stick to dates and times you booked. No bussing of people to the venue,” the letter reads.

Meanwhile according to a memo seen by NewZimbabwe, the ruling party Zanu PF bussed 70 000 supporters from 234 wards using 510 buses for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s star rally in Magunje.