Norton residents rally behind Mliswa

By Anna Chibamu

Norton residents have said they will bring back Temba Mliswa to represent them in parliament in a tightly contested race between him and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Richard Tsvangirai.

In interviews with newzimbabwe.com on Saturday at a musical gala held at Koshen Grounds residents said they would vote for Mliswa because of his competence.

Artists like Seh Calaz, Killer T, Andy Muridzo and many others graced the musical gala.

” Akasiyana nevamwe vese vatiri kuona. Akaisa boreholes, we now have clean water. Akavaka schools, akaunza magetsi muzvikoro nemumaclinics (Mliswa is different from other MPs we know. We hear many stories that some MPs are seen twice in five years. We have clean water here in Norton. Schools are being renovated. Electricity is also available in schools and clinics through efforts),” said a resident of Katanga.

He added: “If you call him any minute, he is ready to respond. He pays fees for the disadvantaged. So tingade ani futi?”

A young mother of two said Temba Mliswa had demonstrated good leadership qualities, and hence deserved another chance in Norton constituency.

“Our MP has been exceptional for the past five years. We cannot complain because even with the current levels of poverty in Zimbabwe, in this constituency Mliswa stood with the needy. He has been there for us.

“Our children are being encouraged to stay away from drugs and other substances. He has established a rehabilitation centre for the affected youths. Some got financial assistance to start their own projects. We are lucky to have this man and we will bring him back in the National Assembly,” the woman said.

An elderly woman lamented, “lsu machembere tigere muno. Mliswa anotibatsira. Chikafu, mvura yakachena. Tine maboreholes akawanda muno nokuda kwemwana wangu uyu. Ndichatakurwa nevazukuru vangu kuti ndinomuvhotera”

Artists lined up to perform appreciated the MP and aspiring candidate saying he had helped many of the youths in the music industry to grow despite being from outside Norton constituency.

Speaking to his supporters after the rally, Mliswa told the gathering that he had done his part as a legislator and encouraged them to vote.

Three candidates are vying for Norton constituency for the parliamentary seat in the National Assembly.

Voting is on Wednesday.