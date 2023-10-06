Now we can come! – fans say after Castle Lager Braai Festival announces return of Zim Dancehall giant Winky D

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

ZIMBABWEANS are happy and social media is ablaze!

Winky D, the Gaffa President’s fans have welcomed Castle Lager’s Friday announcement that he will be performing at its premier outing, the Braai Festival on October 21.

The Dancehall giant missed his usual Castle Tankard stage under unclear circumstances with some pointing out his hard-hitting Eureka Eureka album had rattled furthers in government and ruling Zanu PF.

https://x.com/CastleLagerZW/status/1710298558442676520?s=20

Songs such as Ibotso, Tears and Dzimba Dzemabwe which questioned the manner in which Zimbabwe was being governed rendered him State Enemy Number One.

Winky D’s music was barred from State-run Radio and Television stations with his name omitted numerous times to the chagrin of his fans.

He also did not feature at OK Zimbabwe’s Grand Challenge, raising worry he was being deliberately shut out.

“Now we can come. Last year we boycotted that nonsense tikaenda ku (and went to) Kingfisher,” said Annywedge Tsumba on X, formerly Twitter.

https://x.com/TsumbaSir/status/1710321828076429538?s=20

In less than two hours, Castle Lager’s announcement had passed 11,000 impressions and registered hundreds of re-tweets. Facebook was no different, over a thousand had watched his promo.

Winky D is arguably Zimbabwe’s most popular artist, having upturned international artists such as King Shango, Busy Signal, Patoranking, Mafikizolo, and recently Makhadzi at a UK show.