Old Mutual Zimbabwe celebrates Global Money Week

By Staff Reporter

DIVERSIFIED financial services group, Old Mutual Zimbabwe lined up face-to-face financial literacy training in Bulawayo as well as virtually via their social media platforms to mark the 11th edition of the Global Money Week (GMW) celebrations.

GMW is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that youths, from an early age, are financially aware and acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions to achieve economic well-being and financial resilience.

This year’s Global Money Week was celebrated under the theme ‘Plan your money, plant your future’.

“The theme focused on sustainability and raising awareness on the implications of individual financial behaviour not only on one’s financial future but also on the environment and society.

“This theme prompts young people to be forward-looking and to have a broad view of the environment and society in their financial decisions,” said Old Mutual in a statement.

Through Old Mutual’s financial education programme – “On The Money” the financial services giant endeavours to educate and equip children and youth with the financial literacy skills to make smart financial decisions.

The celebrations began early this month, with Old Mutual joining regulators in the financial industry, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC), Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZIM) and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to engage schools in Matabeleland North and South of money matters.

According to Old Mutual the decision to visit the said provinces was informed by the recent research by Finscope, which showed that there are low literacy levels in the Matabeleland North and South and Mashonaland Central Provinces.

In addition to the partnerships with the regulators, Old Mutual joined hands with Girls In STEM Trust to impart financial education to over 500 girls from higher institutions of learning and secondary school in Bulawayo.

Furthermore, a series of ‘On The Money’ financial literacy sessions were executed at the Entrepreneurs Summit held in Bulawayo from 23 – 25 March where over 1300 entrepreneurs attended the enriching summit.

The On The Money Programme seeks to impact financial knowledge while influencing positive financial behaviour and empowering a money mindset. Despite Global Money Week commemorations coming to an end, Old Mutual remains committed to helping young people have a healthier financial life by equipping them with knowledge on how to handle their finances better.

Old Mutual said it values and recognises the importance of ensuring that all children and youth have access to high-quality financial education and learn about money matters.

Beyond global money week Old Mutual Zimbabwe said it remains resolute in ensuring that all youths are empowered with financial education.