Pair busted selling elephant skin for US$1,500

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO accused persons have appeared in court following their arrest by detectives for allegedly trying to unlawfully dispose off an elephant hide for US$1,500.

Trymore Muzezewa (47) of Chief Dandawa in Hurungwe and Hopelight Gumbo (36) of Greenwood Terrace, Mzari in Chinhoyi were this Saturday remanded in custody to September 11 for bail ruling.

The duo appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Rumbidzai Chuma facing charges of contravening section 59(2)(b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act chapter 20:14 that pertains to unlawful hunting, possession or dealing in animals or their parts.

State case, led by Irene Mapfumo, is that on September 8, 2023 at around 2pm detectives on deployment in Mzari suburb got information from an informer to the effect that Muzezewa was in possession of an elephant skin, which he intended to sell.

Cops followed up on him purporting to be prospective buyers and lured him into trade negotiations in which he agreed to sell the elephant skin for US$1,500.

Muzezewa brought the contraband along Greenwood Terrace but when detectives identified themselves he attempted to flee but was outpaced and apprehended leading to recovery of the hide.

Court heard that upon interrogation, Muzezewa implicated his female co-accused as owner of the article. Second accused who was in the vicinity was tracked and arrested.

Both accused persons failed to produce a permit authorising them to deal in the elephant hide.

A Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) ecologist is yet to establish value of the recovered property.