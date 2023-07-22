Parirenyatwa Hospital moves to avert water crisis, sewer blockage

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

PARIRENYATWA Group of Hospitals (PGH) has moved to avert a water crisis and sewer blockage which affected the mega health institution towards the end of the week.

The update on the situation at Parirenyatwa comes on the back of social media posts portraying the situation as having gone way out of hand.

The reports suggested that all elective theatre lists for all disciplines and specialties of surgery were cancelled because the hospital had no water.

A similar situation at Annex reportedly saw some patients being discharged due to dysfunctional toilets prompted by blocked sewer.

But speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Saturday, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Head of public relations, Linos Dhire said the situation at the institution emanating from technical faults were under control.

“We have had an unexpected pipe burst which has affected a few areas of the hospital in terms of water availability .We also had a coincidental sewer blockage at our Mental Health Hospital.

“Both issues will be sorted out this weekend as the needed materials have already been procured .In the meantime emergencies have been prioritized as usual in theatres and Annexe. The rest of the mega Health Institution is functioning as usual,” he said.

Dhire said normal service will soon be restored amid calls for calm, adding that the hospital authorities were working flat out to return the situation to normalcy.