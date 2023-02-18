Police draw fierce criticism over error filled letter banning CCC rally

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has been attracting ridicule and backlash on social media after they brazenly recycled a letter banning a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally that was scheduled for Sunday.

The letter by ZRP banning the latest request by CCC to conduct a rally in Masvingo was filled with errors while closely resembling one they issued last week.

In the later dated 17 February, 2023, ZRP Chief Superintendent, Taurai Mambure, while replying to a formal request by CCC to convene a rally on February 19, the police rather exposed themselves saying they were denying the opposition to hold the rally on February 12, a date that passed over a week ago.

The response drew fire and ridicule on social media with many pointing out the lack of professionalism within police ranks.

Mambure, in the latest letter banning the intended rally at Chin’ai business centre, Ward 15 in Gutu Central Constituency said the police were short staffed and could not provide security needed for the CCC gathering.

“The district is running an annual workshop which is being conducted by officers from Masvingo Provincial Updating Centre. The workshop commenced on 13 February 2023 and is planned to end on 26 February 2023.

“All officers in Masvingo district are required to attend the workshop, so the stations are left with skeleton human resources base to cover critical points and react to emergencies.

“Considering the expected number of people to attend versus the available skeleton manpower we cannot currently manage,” wrote Mambure.

He added that in terms of section 8(9) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act, the police as the regulating authority turned down the CCC request.