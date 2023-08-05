Police hunt for murder accused Zvimba couple

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a Zvimba couple John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda who allegedly killed their four year old niece before they dumped her body in a river.

The body of the minor, Princes Shoko was found stashed in a sack in a river near Kuwadzana along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Her face had deformities according to the police.

Zvivi and his wife allegedly fled after committing the crime with some reports indicating that they went to South Africa.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi said anyone with information which might lead to the arrest of the two should come forward.

“ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a couple, John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda of Vantage area, Zvimba who are being sought in connection with a case of murder in which their niece, Princes Shoko (4) was found dead in a stream along Harare-Bulawayo Road, between Kuwadzana Extension and Glaudina, Harare on 02/08/23.

“The victim was found stashed in a 25 kilogrammes mealie-meal sack and had a deformed face,” read the statement.

Nyathi said the suspects were allegedly seen by neighbours assaulting the victim and her sister aged six on several occasions using electric cables and switches

The other victim (6) is currently admitted at a local hospital where she is receiving treatment on injuries she sustained during the assault by the suspects.

In a different case police in Gokwe arrested an artisanal miner, Thomas Muzenda (38) of Village 17 Mupukuta, Chireya Gokwe North, in connection with the callous murder of his daughter, Nenyasha Muzenda (1 year 2 months), who had been reported missing

The suspect confessed to the police that he killed his daughter with a knife for ritual purposes to allegedly boost his mining activities after approaching a traditional healer only identified as Dhumba.

Nyathi said they have since recovered the remains of the victim from a disused well at Zenda Mining area, Gokwe North.