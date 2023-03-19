PSL Wrap: CAPS United make impressive start, ZPC Kariba frustrate Highlanders

Joseph Thulani celebrates after scoring for Caps United against Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Libertino

By Sports Reporter

AFTER a forgettable season last year, Harare giants Caps United appear appear to have put their past problems behind them after kickstarting their 2023 Premier Soccer League season with a clinical 2-0 win against Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Makepekepe, who have been quietly going about their business in preseason, needed just three minutes to break the deadlock through a goal by Thulani Joseph.

Joseph’s goal was the fastest goal this season so far. The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side were in complete control of the match in the early stages, and it didn’t come as a surprise when they doubled their lead through Blessing Sarupinda on the stroke of half-time.

Despite not extending their advantage in the second half Caps United never looked like surrendering their advantage.

The home side however had to finish the match with 10 men on the field when Thulani went from hero to villain after receiving a straight red card for a crude challenge on Bret Amidu in the 86th minute.

However, Caps United still held on for a comfortable victory.

In the other main attraction in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday, Bulawayo giants Highlanders endured a frustrating afternoon after being held to a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at the Barbourfields.

Bosso, who were without their head coach Baltemar Brito, who is Portugal for a UEFA Pro Coaching Licence refresher course, struggled to create any clear cut chances, as they missed out on an opportunity to get their campaign off to a winning start at home.

It was also a disappointing return to the dugout for legend Madinda Ndlovu was in charge of the team in the Brito’s absence.

In another match played on Sunday, Triangle United got their season off to a solid start with a 1-0 win against Herentals at Gibbo Stadium.

Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Simba Bhora 1-2 FC Platinum, Sheasham 0-0 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Ngezi Platinum, Hwange 0-1 Dynamos

Monday: Yadah v Green Fuel (NSS 12pm), Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (NSS 3pm)