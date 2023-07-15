PSL Wrap: Dynamos, Caps United win, as Ngezi, FC Platinum struggle

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS produced an impressive second half display to cruise to a 2-0 win over Chicken Inn at Babourfields on Saturday while Caps United finally ended their winless streak by triumphing against Green Fuel by a similar score line at Bata Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Dynamos went ahead courtesy of a goal by Elton in the 68th minute after being set up by substitute Emmanuel Paga, barely four minutes after his introduction to replace Keith Madera.

Striker Eli Ilunga, who was also introduced in the second half sealed the victory for Dynamos with a second goal on the stroke of full time to stretch the Harare giants’ resurgent run.

DeMbare, who have now collected 10 points out of a possible 12 in their last four premiership fixtures, remained in fourth place but have now reduced the gap between them and table toppers Highlanders’ to two points, though the later has a game in hand.

In stark contrast Chicken Inn have now failed to win in their last three successive games, which has seen them slip to sixth position.

In the other headline fixture of the afternoon, Caps United eased some pressure on their coach Lloyd Chitembwe after ending a winless run of four matches with a 2-0 victory over Green Fuel at Bata Stadium.

Last season’s top goal scorer William Manondo gave Makepekepe the perfect start by opening the scoring in the 28th minute before veteran Rodwell Chinyengetere doubled the scoreline in the 58th minute.

Godknows Murwira was shown a red card on the hour mark for a second bookable offence but despite finishing the game with 10 men Caps United held on a for a crucial win which lifted them to eighth position on the log, while Green Fuel slipped into the relegation zone.

In other fixtures, reigning champions FC Platinum succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to visiting Yadah at Mandava with Russell Chifura scoring the only goal of the match early in the first half.

It was also not a good day for fellow platinum miners Ngezi Platinum as they missed on a chance to reclaim top spot on the log following a 1-0 defeat against Simba Bhora at Baobab.

Alex Mandinyenya scored the all-important goal in the 31st minute to ease some pressure on Simba Bhora head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, whose side had failed to register a victory in their last 10 league matches.

Until Saturday’s win, Simba Bhora had last won a league match back on April 14 after when they beat Hwange 2 -0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Fixtures & Results

Saturday: Manica Diamonds 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, FC Platinum 0-1 Yadah, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-1 Simba Bhora, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Sheasham, Chicken Inn 0-2 Dynamos, CAPS United 2-0 GreenFuel

Sunday: Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Hwange (Bata), Herentals v Highlanders (Mandava)

