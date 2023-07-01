PSL Wrap: Ngezi edge Hwange to remain top, FC Platinum move into second spot

Ngezi Platinum forward Derlic Murimba in action against Hwange during a Premier Soccer League match at Baobab Stadium on Saturday

NGEZI Platinum Stars made a winning return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a crucial 2-1 win over Hwange at Baobab Stadium on Saturday to move three points clear at the top of the log standings.

The Mhondoro-based side showed no signs of rust after the two week break as they raced into an early lead after just 12 minutes through a fine headed goal by their captain Kudzai Chigwida.

opened the scoring in the 12th minute, latching onto a perfectly weighted cross from a freekick by Nigel Makumbe to head past Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya to the delight of the home crowd.

An error by the Hwange goalkeeper Madeya ensured Ngezi doubled their lead after his goal kick clearance hit the back of Derlic Murimba and the ball fell on to the path of fellow striker Tinotenda Musariranwa who headed home the loose ball on the half hour mark.

Hwange pulled one back with an absolute cracker from substitute Marceline Mlilo on 58th minute but Ngezi held on for a hard-fought win that took them to 26 points while Hwange remain on 10th position with 15 points from 13 matches.

Ngezi Platinum are now three clear of their platinum rivals FC Platinum who beat Chicken Inn 2-0 at Mandava on Saturday but Manica Diamonds and Highlanders, who are both on 22 points could reclaim second position with victories in their respective matches on Sunday.

However FC Platinum were deserved winners against Chicken Inn on Saturday as Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya scored the opening goal in the 29th minute before Walter Musona sealed the victory later in the second half.

The result stretched the Platinum Boys’ winning streak to four games, while the Chicken Inn suffered their first defeat after three successive wins.

Meanwhile ZPC Kariba made a winning return to Nyamhunga Stadium after securing a crucial 2-1 victory against Yadah FC to ease their relegation fears while Green Fuel also climbed to safety after cruising to a 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures and results

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Green Fuel, Manica Diamonds 1-0 Sheasham, FC Platinum 2-0 Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Hwange, ZPC Kariba 2-1 Yadah

Sunday: Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Bata), CAPS Utd v Highlanders (Babourfields), Triangle v Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo), Herentals v Simba Bhora (Mandava)