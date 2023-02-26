R20 000 bail for Zimbabwe-born Cape Town hotel manager who allegedly defrauded employer of over R1 million

Spread This News

By IOL News

CAPE TOWN – A former hotel manager who faces an array of charges has been granted bail in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Tinomudashe Samuel Chitonga was granted R20 000 bail on Thursday. According to the spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, Chitonga faces charges ranging from fraud, cyber fraud, cyber forgery, uttering, and theft.

Chitonga was the general manager of the Boutique Hotel in Camps Bay.

Hani said Chitonga was arrested by members of the Cape Town Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on Tuesday, this week.

“Chitonga was arrested after he allegedly defrauded the hotel of more than R1.1 million. “It is reported that between August 2021 and February 2023, the accused accessed various online bookings and changed the banking details to his personal bank account,” Hani said. She said the investigation revealed Chitonga is alleged to have used the hotel account to defraud the business by laundering the stolen money into his personal account.