Redcliff earmarks 250 hectares for ambitious smart city project

By William Milasi

REDCLIFF Town which is eyeing city status by the year 2030 has availed at least 250 hectares of land for the development of a smart city.

Speaking during a tour of devolution projects recently, Redcliff’s Town Clerk Gilson Chakauaya said the local authority has since forwarded applications for the ambitious project to the central government.

“We have 250 hectares of land that has been earmarked for the setting up of a smart city and we have put in all requisite applications through our ministry and the Minister of Local Government.

“They are in the process of setting up a working task force that will work with us in terms of implementation of the smart city concept which goes in tandem with our vision of us being a city by 2030. That smart city will enhance our operations as a local authority but more importantly, expand our revenue base,” Chakauya said.

Chakauya said there are various investment opportunities that can be explored within the local authority which is situated about 220 kilometres southwest of the capital city of Harare.

“In terms of investment opportunities we have a number of investment opportunities we have commercial land, we have land for housing and we also have opportunities around water,” he said.

Currently, Redcliff relies on Kwekwe for the provision of water.

“As you are aware we get water from Kwekwe City, we are in discussions with Kwekwe City and we are engaging almost bi-weekly on this issue of a permanent solution of how they can assist each other so that we don’t keep having this long outstanding debt which has accrued over the years. Our intention is for Redcliff to be completely weaned from Kwekwe City it cannot be an overnight process we are in discussions on how they can assist in terms of that separation,” he said.

The town boss also highlighted that the local authority has managed to attract investors for Redcliff.

“We also managed through smart partnerships to attract a number of investors. We have an existing investor called Livetouch they expanded their plant into a new line they acquired 20 hectares of land and they set up a plant, which will be doing mainly concrete poles, which are used by ZETDC and councils,” he said.