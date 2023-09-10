SA and Zim stars picked as Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival announces 2023 line-up

By Music in Africa

Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival (SJMF) in Zimbabwe has announced the line-up for the 2023 edition of the event at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare from October 6 to 8.

Notable artists include South Africans Sun-El Musician, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Black Motion, Judith Sephuma and Ami Faku as well as Zimbabwean acts ExQ, Tamy Moyo and Selmor Mtukudzi and American jazz saxophonist Brent Birkchead (see full line-up below).

The event, which is in its sixth edition, will kick off with two days of educational music business workshops featuring local and regional experts.

“Participants have an opportunity to learn from experienced musicians and industry professionals,” SJMF manager Tariro Chaniwa told Music In Africa. “Workshops offer a more interactive and engaging experience. They also help participants discover new perspectives and styles. Because our workshops attract a mix of musicians, industry professionals and music enthusiasts, they provide the best platform for talent discovery and networking.

Chaniwa said the organisers had pulled out all the stop in preparation of the upcoming festival. “We’ve had ample time to put everything in order and have a great team to execute the event. We want to ensure that SJMF becomes a notable event on the continent’s events calendar. We also strive for consistency in quality and delivery. If we can consistently bring a world-class music event for artists and festivalgoers, we will have achieved our goal,” she said.

Tickets to the event are available at Techtools shops in Harare. Limited early bird tickets will be available from 6 to 25 September.

Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival line-up: