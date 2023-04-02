SA-based 3 Tin juggles hip-hop career with full-time job

Spread This News

By The North Coast Courier

DURBAN – A 32-year-old Zimbabwean now living in Ballito, Tinashe Gutsa, aspires to one day own his own music company and inspire the world with his music.

Going by the stage name 3 Tin, Gutsa records his music from his home studio and although he is known as a hip-hop artist, he is able to perform across genres.

“I have been making music since my childhood. I was in the school choir, and from there never looked back. I’m not making money out of my music, but simply do it for the love of it,” said 3 Tin (who’s unusual name came from his ability to outmanoeuvre competitors in the street game by the same name).

He said there was a time when he had to sit down and ask himself why he was making music since he wasn’t making much money.

“But when somebody tells me they listened to my music and it spoke to them, that’s enough motivation for me to keep going,” said Gutsa.

As an upcoming musician, he has rubbed shoulders with some of the most well-known hip-hop giants such as the late AKA, Da Les, Kwesta, DJ Dimplez, Gemini Major and Nasty C.

He moved to South Africa after finishing his matric in Zimbabwe and waitered to make his bread and butter. He currently works as a manager at Conchilla.

“I have been in the hospitality industry since I arrived. You can make a career out of it, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. One day I will have my own recording company and restaurant,” said 3 Tin.

His music is distributed on platforms such as iTunes, Audiomack and Soundcloud.

Asked what he would tell his friends in Zimbabwe about Ballito, he said, “I don’t think there’s anyone left there to tell anything. Everyone is here in South Africa already,” he said jokingly.