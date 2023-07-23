SA-based Edelbert Dinha expresses desire to become Young Warriors coach

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based former Warriors star Edelbert Dinha has spoken of his desire to possibly coach of the country’s junior national teams in the future following the country’s readmission to international football by FIFA.

The 50-year-old ex-Zimbabwe international had a successful career in South Africa with several clubs including Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates having initially played for Darryn T and Caps United in the domestic league.

Dinha also enjoyed a successful career with the national team and was a member of the Warriors squad which featured at 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

After hanging up his football boots almost 15 years ago, Dinha, who resides in South Africa has been involved in grassroots football development in that country.

The former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town captain is now the head coach at the Johannesburg-based Shumba Football Academy, which develops players from U13 to U19 level from disadvantaged communities.

Although he has not yet coached at the highest level, Dinha believes a role with one of the country’s junior national teams would be an ideal fit for him ahead of bigger assignments at senior level.

In an interview with the renowned South African broadcaster Robert Marawa, Dinha says he would consider taking up a coaching position in at youth level in the Zimbabwean national setup.

“I would think about coaching one of the age group national teams like U17 or U20, not the first team. Now that the ban has been lifted we can focus on moving forward.

“The passion I have for the juniors is there and I look at coaches that have gone through the junior ranks and how they have worked their way up,” said Dinha.

“Who knows maybe I would get to the top one day if I went that route.”

Dinha also revealed that he was close to joining South African top-flight side AmaZulu as team manager before the club opted for another candidate.

He added: “I was meant to have done CAF B in Zambia but I was late so I am trying to figure another window for that.

“I wanted to be the general manager at AmaZulu, and I wanted it really bad. According to them they were very happy in the interview but they obviously chose someone else.