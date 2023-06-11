San community in Tsholotsho sees bright future after birth certificates, IDs blitz

Spread This News

By UNICEF

TSHOLOTSHO – Shylet Mangwayara still cannot contain her joy several months after her 13-year-old daughter finally secured a birth certificate.

Mangwayara (41), a mother of five from Mtshina Village in Tsholotsho, said she worried a lot after her daughter was forced to drop out of school while doing Grade 7 because she did not have any identity document.

“My eldest child had to drop out of school because she did not have a birth certificate.

“The school said she could not register for the end-of-year examinations,” she said.

“It worried me a lot because she is a very bright child, and as a girl child, there won’t be any future without an education, especially coming from the San community.

“I had lost all my identity documents in a house fire while I was still living in Kwekwe in 2012 and as a result, I couldn’t obtain birth certificates for my five children.”

Fortunately for Mangwayara and hundreds of other villagers from the Mtshina area, which is dominated by members of the San community, a mobile blitz by the government in 2022 made the acquisition of birth certificates and national identity documents (IDs) possible.

The Registrar General’s office did the blitz with support from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in collaboration with UNICEF and with funding from the government of Sweden.

“I obtained a new ID at the nearby Mtshina Primary School during the blitz, which made it possible for me to secure birth certificates for my children,” Mangwayara said.

“I am happy to say my daughter is now doing Form 1 and is doing very well at school.”

Headman Mtshina, born Madlela Maphosa, said the blitz came as a huge relief to the San community, who for years have lived on the margins of society due to a lack of access to services such as birth registrations.

“This is a community where most people are poor and cannot afford bus fare to travel to Tsholotsho (town) to obtain birth certificates and national IDs,” said Headman Mtshina.

“They survive by doing menial jobs within the community, paying them for food items.

“We are happy that the government saw it fit to bring the services closer to the people, and many people, including those with grey hair like me, got birth certificates and IDs for the first time.

“The authorities must consider doing another exercise to cater for those that missed out during the blitz because of one reason or another and also for those that might have lost their identity documents.”

Mtshina Village has 53 homesteads, and their traditional leader said better access to civil registry services would open opportunities for the San community, including jobs.

Thirty-nine-year-old Professor Moyo, also from the San community in Mtshina Village, said he was now confident he would fulfil his lifelong dream to be a game ranger after acquiring identity documents for the first time during the blitz.

“I missed out on several recruitment programmes for game rangers that were done here in the community because I did not have a birth certificate or an ID,” Moyo said.

“I am happy that I managed to get the documents last year and I will try my luck next time there is recruitment of rangers,” the father of three added.

Tawanda Zimhunga, the director for social development in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, said the blitz had helped people from communities that struggled to travel to access civil registry services.

“The government of Zimbabwe instituted a mobile registration exercise in Tsholotsho District last year and the Department of Social Development has availed social workers to be part of the registration system, particularly to assist vulnerable persons,” Zimhunga said.

“For most communities accessing registration centres is a major challenge as some members of the community are incapacitated to get to the registration centres and the government through the Department of Social Development with support from UNICEF availed the emergency fund to cater for such vulnerable persons to ensure that they reach the registration centres to register the birth of their children.”

Thousands of people in provinces such as Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Midlands face challenges in accessing national documentation where securing death certificates of parents or guardians remains difficult.

Those without death certificates to prove parentage often struggle to obtain birth certificates or IDs, but during the blitz, social workers were able to assist such people.