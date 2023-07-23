Shock as corpse found outside Kwekwe night club

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A corpse of a 17 year student was found dumped outside a night club in Kwekwe in the early hours of Saturday.

Midlands’ police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the murder of a 17-year-old Kwekwe boy whose body was found lying outside a night club in Redcliff Kwekwe. The incident happened on 22 July 2023,” he said.

According to police on 21 July 2023 around 1100 hours the now deceased Sindiso Hlazo who was doing Form 3 a student left home for plot 20 Swartlage Farm Redcliff where he had been sent by his brother.

The following day around 0100hrs, Hlazo was seen by a bar attendant at Chilax Nightclub, Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff drinking beer in the company of unknown men.

“On the same date at around 0230 hours, the bar attendant heard from patrons that there was a body of a male juvenile lying outside the night club. The bar attendant discovered that it was the same boy she had earlier on seen in the night club,” he said.

Police attended the scene and no arrests have been made so far.