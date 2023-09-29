Six die in plane crash

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A plane believed to be owned by Rio Zimbabwe, has reportedly crashed in Mashava this morning killing six people.

According to state media reports, the plane was travelling from Harare to Zvishavane when it crashed.

It is also reported that it was going to transport diamonds but developed a technical fault before it plunged into Peter Farm in the Zvamahande area.

All passengers and crew allegedly died on the spot.

Unconfirmed reports state the plane might have exploded mid-air before hitting the ground.