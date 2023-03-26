Six Zanu PF supporters perish in lorry accident

Spread This News

SIX ZANU PF members died on Saturday evening and 17 others were seriously when a truck they were travelling on was involved in an accident in Buhera along the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge Road.

The lorry reportedly collided head-on with another vehicle in the Mugombe area of Buhera.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana three people died on the spot while the other three died at Murambinda Hospital.

“A Lorry carrying Zanu PF supporters was involved in an accident along Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge road. Three people died on the spot whilst the other three died at Murambinda Hospital making six deaths,” he posted on Twitter.

“The other 17 have serious injuries and are in hospital.”

Zanu PF held its primary elections on Saturday in a contest to choose candidates to stand on the ruling party ticket in the forthcoming harmonised elections with the process spilling over into Sunday in some parts of the country.

ZANU PF’s rescheduled elections have been overlapped to Sunday as chaos marred the initial internal plebiscite as some registered members were turned away.