Suspended ZRP officer implicated in armed robbery case

By Staff Reporter

A rogue Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer has been implicated in a case of armed robbery barely weeks after being nabbed for unlawful possession of a pangolin.

In a statement, ZRP revealed that they had arrested four suspected armed robbers who upon investigations divulged information that implicated Constable Walter Chanhuwa, a police officer, currently on suspension.

“ZRP confirms the arrest of Harry Dzingwe (30), Tongai Chikumba (30), Walter Chanhuwa (41) and Egypt Musundire (30) in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred in Belvedere, Harare, on 26th February 2023 at around 1445 hours,” ZRP said in a statement.

The four suspects who were using a white Toyota Belta with no registration plates, were armed with an unidentified pistol and iron bars, before allegedly pouncing at a house in Belvedere, where they attacked the complainants and stole cash and property, all valued at US$7 50 and 5000 Rupees.

“Investigations done by ZRP CID Homicide led to the arrest of Harry Dzingwe, Tongai Chikumba and Egypt Musundire, who later implicated Constable Walter Chanhuwa, a rogue police officer, currently on suspension for a case of unlawful possession of a pangolin, which led to his arrest on 8th March 2023 along Seke Road near Maruta Shopping Centre.”

According to the report, the suspects have since appeared before Harare Magistrate court and were remanded in custody to April 25, 2023.

“The ZRP warns armed robbery syndicates that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them and the law will take its course.”

“ZRP reiterates that it does not condone the involvement of errant police officers in criminal activities and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.”