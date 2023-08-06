Take their maize meal, queue for their chicken and chips, punish them in the ballot box – says CCC’s Epworth candidate

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Epworth North parliamentary candidate Zivai Mhetu has urged the opposition party’s supporters not to hesitate taking Zanu PF goodies including maize meal and fast food as their taxes are already paying for them.

Mhetu, who was speaking at a constituency rally at Epworth’s Overspill Shopping Centre, said opposition supporters should not resist whenever Zanu PF orders them around but just punish the ruling party on August 23 when they vote.

His constituency is one of those which have recorded acts of politically motivated violence aimed at opposition supporters.

“You are the ones who told me not to worry about Passion Java who organised people in this constituency and promised them mastondido. You told me not to worry about Kembo Mohadi’s visit saying you knew he was just trying to confuse you,” said Mhetu.

“Mohadi organised people and gave them mealie meal. Take that mealie meal whenever it is handed out, that is ours, we paid for that its not theirs to give.

“Wherever there is a meeting where people are given Chicken Inn, do not resist go and take it, that is our money, you will be spending your money.

“Remember you are not fools, you are clever, just punish them on August 23, vote them out and ensure a brighter future for your children.”

His comment comes as reports that some Zanu PF officials are force marching villagers to party rallies have been confirmed.

CCC President Nelson Chamisa has been preaching what he calls ‘the mango strategy’ (green on the outside to represent Zanu PF and yellow on the inside to represent CCC).

The strategy involves opposition supporters engaging in modes that ensure their safety such as attending Zanu PF rallies especially those residing in political hotbeds.

Zanu PF rallies are often characterised by dishing out of goodies after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s address.

In Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, where Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube will be running for Parliament, Zanu PF supporters where given loaves of bread in plastics that had Mnangagwa’s face printed on them.