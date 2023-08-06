Tinashe teams up with Shygirl for North American tour

Spread This News

By Agencies

US-BORN R&B star Tinase and English rapper Shygirl are teaming up for an exciting co-headlining tour across North America in October and November this year. The tour kicks off in Chicago and concludes in Oakland, with stops in cities like Toronto, New York, and Atlanta.

Zimbabwean American Tinashe’s upcoming album, BB/ANG3L, is expected to release later this year, while Shygirl recently dropped her Nymph in the Wild EP, following her last year’s full-length album Nymph.

Earlier this year, she released a deluxe version of Nymph featuring Tinashe on an updated version of “Heaven” and a Björk remix of “Woe.”

R&B star Tinashe was born in Lexington, Kentucky, to a Zimbabwean father and a Norwegian mother.

The ‘2 On’ star who featured on Britney Spears’ Slumber Party was born Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, and adopted her first name as a stage name. Tinashe means “We are with God” in her father’s native Shona language.

Shygirl and Tinashe co-headlining tour dates:

October 28, 2023: Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

October 30, 2023: Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

November 1, 2023: New York, NY – Terminal 5

November 3, 2023: Boston, MA – Roadrunner