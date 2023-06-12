UK: Rising Zimbabwe-born hip hop star, Downtown Kayoto, transcends genres on latest single “Lite”

Spread This News

By Agencies

LONDON – Downtown Kayoto is the brainchild of rising alt-hip-hop musician, Chiko Chinyadza.

The Zimbabwe-born, UK-based artist has been building a reputation with his genre-blending, unpredictable sound that blurs the lines between hip-hop, pop, dance, indie, and more. Today, he’s making his TSIS debut with his latest self-released single, “Lite.”

Popularly known as Downtown Kayoto Chinyadza’s creative genre versatility can be heard all throughout the track. The production never stands still, weaving between bouncing house, trap, and UK grime.

He skillfully lays down some lyrically diverse and introspective bars, reflecting on his place as a full-time musician and his own individual growth.

The gifted Zimbabwean is an exciting young talent to watch as he navigates the early stages of his career. “Lite” is also part of his forthcoming Learning in Public EP, which is set to release on July 6.

Chinyadza, 22, was born in Zimbabwe – near Victoria Falls – and has lived in Hull since 2009.

He now says he is “not Hull-born, but Hull-bred”.

Downtown Kayoto, went to secondary school at Kingswood Academy, in Wawne Road, where the “fantastic” music department allowed him to manifest his passion for music.

“They had a really fantastic music department with microphones and recording equipment so we would get permission to use them after school and would use it for three or four hours,” he said.

“I was really into what was going on at the time with artists like S-X and Juice Wrld on SoundCloud, where someone could make a hit and blow up overnight, so I was really infatuated with the culture of that.

Downtown Kayoto first earned national recognition in the UK as a teenage songwriter when his songs were played on Radio 1 three years ago.